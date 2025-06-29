New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): The Congress party on Sunday named 58 observers for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the list of party leaders, appointing them as observers for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, scheduled to be held later this year, the party said in a statement posted on X.

As per the statement, Amba Prasad, Wg Cdr Anuma Acharya, Amarjeet Bhagat, Ajeet Bhartiya, Ali Mehandi, Arif Masood, Arun Vidyarthi, Ashok Chandna, Bhuvaneshwar Baghel, Deen Bandhu Boipai, Deepak Mishra, Devendra Nishad, Devendra Singh Rajput, Dhiresh Kashyap, Gravit Singhvi, Harish Pawar, Hemant Ogale are among the 58 party functionaries who have been named as observers.

Moreover, the list also includes the names of Iftekar Ahmed, Jaikaran Verma, Jayendra Ramola, Kailash Chauhan, and Kamlesh Ojha, among others.

Earlier, the Election Commission initiated its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to verify the eligibility of electors in each constituency ahead of Bihar elections, fulfilling its mandate under Article 326 of the Constitution, according to an official statement from the poll panel.

"Article 326 specifies eligibility to become an elector. Only Indian citizens aged 18 years and above, and ordinary residents in that constituency, are eligible. Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has already started successfully in Bihar for verifying the eligibility of each elector with full participation of all Political Parties," the EC's statement read.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Kumar Jha slammed the Election Commission on Sunday for starting its 'Special Intensive Revision' (SIR) to verify the eligibility of electors in each constituency ahead of Bihar elections and claimed that the poll body wanted to "reject" through this procedure 37 per cent of people including poor, dalits and Muslims who "only" visit their houses during festivals.

37 per cent of people have to present their birth certificates under this. Most of these people are those who have migrated. They visit their houses only during festivals. It includes the poor, dalits, backwards and Muslims. You want to reject them through this procedure because the ruling party is afraid of its survey...The ECI is losing its credibility day by day," Jha told ANI.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien criticised the EC for conducting an SIR, claiming that the poll panel is trying to "bring the NRC in from the back door," referring to the controversial National Register of Citizens against which there were multiple protests a few years ago.

The TMC MP said, "The EC (Election Commission) is trying to bring the NRC in from the back door. In 1935 under the Nazis, you were supposed to be given an ancestor pass. Some proof of paper to show that you are an Indian citizen is this the new version of that Nazi Ancestor Pass?... All the INDIA bloc parties will take this up in and outside Parliament."

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also accused the EC of trying to implement the NRC in Bihar, and warned that this could stop many rightful Indian citizens from voting and harm public trust in the Election Commission ahead of elections. (ANI)

