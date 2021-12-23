New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Congress has appointed appointed party functionaries Szarita Laitphang, Ranajit Mukherjee and Tajinder Pal Singh Bittu as new AICC secretaries.

Szarita Laitphang and Ranajit Mukherjee have been attached with Ajoy Kumar, who is party incharge of Sikkim, Nagaland, and Tripura.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bittu has been attached to Rajeev Shukla, who is party incharge of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

