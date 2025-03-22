Hyderabad, Mar 22 (PTI) BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday alleged that both the Congress and BJP, which won eight Lok Sabha seats each in the 2024 General Elections, have "failed" to safeguard Telangana's interests.

Had the BRS secured a few seats, the state's interests would have been protected, he said while addressing a gathering of party activists who undertook a 'padayatra' to protest against the alleged lack of water for farmers' cultivation, according to a BRS release.

The BRS failed to win any seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, while the Congress and BJP won eight seats each out of the total 17. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi retained his Hyderabad seat.

Attacking the Congress government in the state, Rao alleged that while the previous BRS government had ensured adequate water supply for drinking and agriculture, the state is now facing a water shortage.

He further claimed that the Congress has always done "injustice" to Telangana, starting with the merger of the Telangana region with Andhra to form the Telugu-speaking state of Andhra Pradesh in the 1950s.

Alleging that certain forces are "eyeing Telangana's wealth," Rao claimed that some media reports favour the NDA (comprising BJP, TDP, and others) coming to power in the state after the next elections.

He urged Telangana's youth to remain vigilant against those "attempting to destabilise the state."

