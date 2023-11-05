Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): A Congress candidate from Indore-1 assembly seat in the city and MLA Sanjay Shukla campaigned on Saturday by wearing a PPE kit to remind the people of his efforts made during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides, Shukla's supporters were seen wearing the full equipment (PPE kit, face shields, masks and gloves) which were worn during the time of Covid-19 pandemic. The Congress candidate reached Govind Colony in the city on Saturday evening appealing the people to vote for him in the forthcoming state assembly polls.

When asked about the unique campaign, Shukla said, "During the time of Covid-19, we were engaged in serving the people wearing a PPE kit like this. During that period, I stayed away from my home for two months. I was not afraid of death and I kept roaming around wearing this kit to serve the public."

Remembering the efforts, people are symbolically roaming around with him wearing PPE kits, face shields and masks, the Congress leader added.

Shukla is in fray for the upcoming state assembly polls scheduled to be held this month against the National General Secretary of BJP and a senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

