Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Kesavan on Thursday took a swipe at the Congress, saying it cannot come to terms with Operation Sindoor's outstanding triumph because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership.

"The Congress party cannot tolerate or come to terms with the outstanding triumph of Operation Sindoor because of the valiant, unparalleled courage of our armed forces and the titanium leadership of Narendra Modi ji," Kesavan said in a video statement.

Also Read | Counter-Insurgency Operation in Manipur: Assam Rifles Kill 10 Militants in Fierce Gunbattle in Chandel; Operation Underway.

"Everybody saw the briefing of the MEA, where the officials smashed any claims or narratives by other countries trying to take credit for mediation. MEA made it very clear that there was nothing at all like that. Did the Congress party fail to watch the MEA briefings?" the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh hit out at BJP leader Amit Malviya and raised questions about the ruling party's explanation regarding its diplomatic and trade ties with nations that have supported Pakistan amidst heightened tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Also Read | Rukmini Vijaykumar Robbed: Bengaluru Cab Driver Steals Valuables Worth INR 23 Lakh Including Rolex Watch, Bottega Wallet and Diamond Rings From Bharatanatyam Dancer’s Car; Arrested.

The response from the Congress leaders came after BJP leader Amit Malviya posted a video of both Ramesh and Khera and accused the party of being 'disconnected' and 'misaligned' with the sentiments of the public following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Malviya, BJP's National Information and Technology Department in-charge said that the Congress deserved a 'political oblivion and complete isolation.'

In a post on X, Malviya posted, "The country is enraged by the support Turkey and Azerbaijan have extended to the terror state of Pakistan. There has been a growing call to boycott trade and tourism with these countries, and private citizens have stood up in solidarity. But the Congress party can't even bring itself to align with the broader sentiment of the Indian people. No wonder it remains so disconnected from the public. It deserves its political oblivion and complete isolation."

Hitting back, Pawan Khera responded sharply and wrote on X, "Since this question is being raised by an office bearer of the BJP, PMO India and S Jaishankar should immediately clarify if the government of India has snapped all diplomatic and trade relations with Turkey and has also shut their embassy in India. The decision on whether or not to have a relationship with any country has to be taken by the government and not the opposition.@MEA India kindly clarify."

Jairam Ramesh also posted on X and said, "In the same vein, @PMOIndiaand@DrSJaishankarshould also clarify why the Modi Government has pursued normalisation with China despite its continued encroachment on Indian territory - or indeed why the PM lied to the people of India and irrevocably hurt national interests on June 19th, 2020 by giving China a public clean chit for its encroachments." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)