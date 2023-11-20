Anupgarh (Rajasthan) [India], November 20 (ANI): Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday announced seven guarantees for economic empowerment dedicated to the progress and prosperity of Rajasthan as part of the Congress manifesto in the state.

Addressing a rally in Anupgarh, Rajasthan, the party chief said that Congress is completely dedicated to the progress and prosperity of Rajasthan.

"The Congress party's social justice schemes and seven guarantees of economic empowerment are eradicating inequality in Rajasthan and will make Rajasthan more prosperous," Kharge added.

Kharge further mentioned that the Congress party's guarantee manifesto for Rajasthan includes giving Rs 10,000 every year to the female head of the family under the Griha Lakshmi Yojana guarantee, procuring cow dung at Rs 2 kg under the Gowdhan guarantee and giving free laptops and tablets to first-year government college students.

The guarantee also included giving access to English-medium schools, giving gas cylinders at as low as Rs 500, and promising to return the old pension scheme for government employees.

The Congress government, which recently came to power in the southern state of Karnataka, had promised a series of guarantees to its voters in the run-up to the polls.

In one of his rallies in Hanumangarh on Monday, the Congress President also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not giving due credit to Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, noting that it was they who built big infrastructure and educational institutions, among others.

"PM Modi often speaks against the ideologies of Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. They never even accept the works of Indira Gandhi," Kharge said in a poll rally in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh.

"The truth is that Congress has built everything from big dams to engineering and medical colleges in this country. Congress has also brought the Green Revolution into the country. Whereas, the Modi government is ruining this country," Kharge added.

Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3. The BJP won 163 seats in the 2013 Legislative Assembly elections and formed the government in Rajasthan.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot eventually took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents. (ANI)

