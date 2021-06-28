Patna, June 28 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Monday accused the Bihar government of hiding data on COVID deaths in the state and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on moral grounds.

While interacting with the media at Sadaqat Ashram, headquarters of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee here, Anwar claimed the Bihar government has proven to be a "complete failure in COVID management and totally insensitive to the common peoples pain".

"If the chief minister has a little sensitivity left, he should resign immediately, he told reporters, citing strong comments from the Patna High Court against the government.

The Patna High Court recently observed that the Bihar government is most reluctant in putting out the number of deaths that occurred due to COVID-19 in the public domain and pulled up the state government for what it called an "opaque system" of maintaining birth and death records.

Bihar has reported some 7.21 lakh Covid cases so far and officially has a death toll due to the pandemic of 9,579.

"Why are deaths being hidden? This has put both the central and Bihar government in the dock. People want to know why this is being done and who is responsible for it," Anwar said.

He also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the second wave and said, PM's tears did not save the lives of those who died.

