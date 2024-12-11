Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): A grand event was held on Wednesday at Luhnu Ground in Bilaspur to mark two successful years of the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in the state, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

According to the release, freedom fighters Bhag Singh, Sahaj Ram, and Premi Devi, wife of Narottam Shastri, were honoured for their invaluable contributions to the nation.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled Vikas Sankalan, a comprehensive publication by the Information and Public Relations Department that highlights the achievements and initiatives undertaken by the government over the past two years.

While presiding over the event, the Chief Minister stated that the current state government is committed to ensuring overall and equitable development in Himachal Pradesh, following the principles laid down by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership. "We will not let the state's wealth be misused and will ensure its equal distribution among all sections of society. This is Rahul Gandhi's vision, and our government is steadfastly working towards it," he said.

The Chief Minister noted that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh was formed two years ago with the support and blessings of the people, as well as the extensive efforts of leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Rajiv Shukla. Reflecting on his 40-year journey in public service, he expressed gratitude for the opportunities provided by the Congress party. "On December 11, 2022, the son of a farmer and a government employee took the oath as Chief Minister. This is not just a celebration of two years but a reaffirmation of our mission. Our true celebration will be in 2027 when Himachal Pradesh becomes self-reliant," he said, according to the release.

CM Sukhu highlighted that the state government implemented the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for 1.36 lakh employees despite facing pressure from the central government. He added that during last year's monsoon season, Himachal Pradesh experienced an unprecedented disaster. However, the government successfully evacuated 75,000 tourists and provided a special relief package of Rs 4,500 crore to affected families.

He stated that the government revised the disaster relief manual, increasing compensation for affected families from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. However, the central government has yet to release the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) funds to Himachal Pradesh, the release noted.

The Chief Minister also referred to a challenge made by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who claimed in the Assembly that "even God cannot save this government." CM Sukhu said, "With the blessings of the people and the deities of Himachal, we succeeded in saving our government from the conspiracies of BJP leaders."

He further mentioned that after attempts to destabilise the government, the Congress party emerged stronger, increasing its vote share by 14 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections. He expressed gratitude to the people of Himachal Pradesh for electing 40 Congress MLAs and showing faith in the policies and programmes of the Congress government.

CM Sukhu stated that the government is focusing on strengthening the rural economy and increasing the price of milk. The price of cow's milk has been raised to Rs 45 per litre, and buffalo's milk to Rs 55 per litre. The daily wage under MNREGA has been increased by Rs 60, bringing it to Rs 300. Additionally, the state government has purchased 4,000 quintals of maize grown through natural farming. Next year, the government plans to purchase wheat grown through natural farming at Rs 40 per kilogram, aligning the prices of wheat and apples. He said the upcoming budget would prioritise strengthening the rural economy, according to the CMO. (ANI)

