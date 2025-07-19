Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 19 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday hailed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, stating that he raised the issue of caste census, following which the Union Government are conducting it.

He mentioned that India cannot become a world leader until untouchability is removed from society.

The Congress leader held a meeting of the Congress OBC Cell on Saturday at the State Congress Office (PCC) in Jaipur. Along with Ashok Gehlot, the National Chairman of the OBC Department of the Congress, Anil Jaihind, and the State President, Harshaya Yadav, were present at the meeting.

"Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of caste census and now the government has to do it. Untouchability still exists in the country, how can India become a world leader until there is equality in the society?", Ashok Gehlot said.

Gehlot stated that everyone should understand the "essence" of Rahul Gandhi and asserted that social justice should be the basic thinking of every citizen of the country.

"The beauty of India in the world is its diversity. Flowers of every colour are the pride of this country. Everyone has to understand the essence of Rahul Gandhi. Social justice should be the basic thinking of every citizen. We started social justice in Rajasthan, we took many steps like giving pension to the employees of Delhi", Gehlot said.

The Central government had announced that the Population Census-2027 will be conducted in two phases, and will also include enumeration of castes.

Ministry of Home Affairs made the announcement in a statement mentioning that the census will follow different reference dates depending on the region, in accordance with logistical and climatic factors.

"It has been decided to conduct Population Census-2027 in two phases along with enumeration of castes," the statement said.

According to the MHA statement, the reference date for the "Population Census-2027 will be 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027, for most parts of the country." (ANI)

