Hojai July 19: Four people died in a road accident after the car they were travelling in hit a roadside wall at Nilbagan area in Assam's Hojai district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. According to the reports, all four deceased persons were travelling in a car and were on their way from Guwahati towards the Karbi Anglong side. Nikhil Chandra Roy, Officer-in-Charge of Murajhar police station, told ANI over the phone that the accident occured at around 3-30 am. Prayagraj Road Accident: Speeding Car Runs Over Women Sleeping Under Flyover in Uttar Pradesh, 1 Dead, 2 Injured.

"The speedy vehicle hit a roadside wall. Three people died on the spot, and another succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. All four deceased persons have been identified, and we have informed their family members," the police officer said. Meanwhile, police sent the bodies to the hospital for a post-mortem.

