New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Congress party, on Monday, appointed party leader Gaurav Gogoi as the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, along with three other working presidents, including Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey and Pradip Sarkar.

In a press release dated May 26, the All-India Congress Committee stated, "Hon'ble Congress President has appointed the President and Working Presidents of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee as follows, with immediate effect. President: Shri Gaurav Gogoi; Working Presidents: Shri Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Smt Roselina Tirkey, Shri Pradip Sarkar."

Also Read | Congress Appoints Gaurav Gogoi as New President of Assam Unit Ahead of State Assembly Elections.

"Smt Roselina Tirkey is being relieved of her current responsibilities as AICC Secretary," the press release further read.

The party also appreciated the contributions of the outgoing PCC President, Bhupen Kumar Borah.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Places Flowerpot on Bureaucrat's Head at Patna Event, RJD Questions His 'Mental State' (Watch Video).

Gogoi took to X and expressed gratitude to his family and Congress leaders, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Jitendra Singh Alwar and former Assam PCC President, Bhupen Kumar Borah.

"I am grateful to Congress President Shri @kharge ji , LOP Shri @RahulGandhi ji, GSO Shri @kcvenugopalmp ji and GS Shri @JitendraSAlwar ji for trusting me with this responsibility. Former PCC President Shri @BhupenKBorah led the party from the front and made a tremendous contribution. I would not have been here without the guidance of my parents and the support of my family especially my wife and children. It is a blessing to work with so many dedicated and inspiring senior leaders and workers in the Congress party in Assam. Their wisdom, experience and dedication to the party has taught me many things. I look forward to work with my seniors and colleagues. In the days to come I will seek the blessings of the people of Assam. I am confident that together we can create a better future for our state. Joi Ai Axom ! Jai Hind !" Gogoi's X post read.

Gaurav Gogoi who is an MP from Jorhat is the son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)