Mandya (Karnataka) [India], December 29 (ANI): Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar scolded a man who was trying to take a selfie with him in the Mandya district of the state.

The incident occurred in Mandya during celebrations of the Congress party's 137th Foundation Day.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 923 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Records 86% Jump in Daily Cases.

The Congress leader moved the man's phone away from him.

"We don't know what one might have in hand. You know what happened to Rajiv Gandhi. Sometimes, human anger and emotions come out, nothing wrong in that," the leader said later. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'Parties That Ruled UP in Past Didn't Care for Health of Dalits, Minorities'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)