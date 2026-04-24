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Agency News Agency News India News | Congress Leader Sits on Hunger Strike Outside Shimla Party Office, Alleges Neglect of Giripar Region Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Chauhan, a former Bhangani zone president, aggrieved over the appointment of the Paonta Sahib Block Congress Committee president, began the strike expressing his dissatisfaction. He demanded the immediate removal of Sardar Harpreet Ratan from the post and called for appointing a representative from the Giripar region instead.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): Congress leader Pradeep Chauhan on Thursday staged a 24-hour hunger strike outside the Congress Bhawan in Shimla, protesting against recent organisational appointments in the party.

Chauhan, a former Bhangani zone president, aggrieved over the appointment of the Paonta Sahib Block Congress Committee president, began the strike expressing his dissatisfaction.

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He demanded the immediate removal of Harpreet Ratan from the post and called for appointing a representative from the Giripar region instead.

Chauhan alleged that the Giripar area in Sirmaur district has been consistently overlooked in party appointments at various levels, including the state executive, district, and block committees. He claimed that key organisational posts have been concentrated in Paonta Sahib, leaving Giripar without adequate representation.

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Addressing reporters during the protest, Chauhan said that despite being a committed party worker, his region has been sidelined. He further alleged that Harpreet Ratan had earlier rebelled during the Vidhansabha elections, joined the BJP, and later rejoined the Congress, yet was rewarded with the block president's post.

He said such decisions have led to resentment among grassroots workers and have adversely affected their morale. "Those who have worked day and night for the party are being ignored, while opportunists are being given positions," Chauhan said.

Chauhan warned that if his demands were not addressed, he would stage a protest outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi. He also said that he would raise the matter with senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Meanwhile, Shimla also witnessed 'Jan Akrosh Mahila Padyatra' held by the Women leaders of the BJP, asserting that the march was in support of women's reservation and claiming that opposition parties stand "exposed" on the issue.

The padyatra was organised at Chaura Maidan, where women from various districts of Himachal Pradesh gathered in large numbers, raising slogans and carrying banners against opposition parties, including the Congress, accusing them of being against women's reservation.

Speaking to ANI, BJP Mahila Morcha state president Daisy Thakur said the padyatra was aimed at securing women's rights and ensuring their political participation.

"This padyatra is a movement for women's rights. Women from across districts have gathered here with enthusiasm. The Women's Reservation Bill is about giving long-pending rights to women. Crores of women in the country have been waiting for this for decades," she said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)