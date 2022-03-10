Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh hold meeting in Dehradun (Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): Ahead of the counting of votes for Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former state CM Harish Rawat held a meeting here late on Wednesday night.

Along with Baghel and Rawat, several leaders who were deputed by the Congress high command attended the meeting at Hotel Madhuban here.

The leaders discussed the future course of action after the counting of votes is done. (ANI)

