Dehradun, March 10: Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 will be declared today. The counting of votes is underway. Neck-and-neck in Uttarakhand, as per early trends.

The counting of votes for the 70 assembly seats of Uttarakhand begins.

Uttarakhand Assembly Election Results 2022 will be declared on Thursday, March 10. The 70 assembly seats of 13 districts in the hilly state of Uttarakhand underwent polling on Monday, February 14, in a single phase. A total of 632 candidates are in the fray for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022. According to the guidelines by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the counting of votes will begin from 8 am onwards on March 10.

Notably, the power in Uttarakhand has been alternating between Congress and BJP. Congress will be hoping to come back to power by defeating the BJP in a do-or-die battle. The incumbent BJP government, which is finishing its 5-year term now, saw a total of three chief ministers on the chair in the span of five years, starting with Trivendra Singh Rawat then Tirath Singh Rawat. Tirath Singh, however, resigned within four months giving way to Pushkar Singh Dhami to replace him. Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Take On Old Rival Bhuwan Chandra Kapri in Khatima; Here Are Key Electoral Battles To Watch Out for in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP had bagged 57 seats, while the Congress won 11 seats. Independents remained victorious on two seats. Notably, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) failed to open their accounts in the 2017 Uttarakhand polls.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2022 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).