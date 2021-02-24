Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Congress leaders in Maharashtra on Wednesday approached state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and demanded probe into the BJP's alleged "role" in the death of Dadra Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar.

The state BJP trashed the allegations.

The body of Delkar (58), independent MP from the Union Territory, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hotel room in south Mumbai on Monday. A suicide note in Gujarati was also found at the spot, according to police.

A Congress delegation led by the party's state unit spokesperson Sachin Sawant had a video conference with Deshmukh and alleged that Delkar was being harassed by the Union government and the Union Territory's officials.

Police should be asked to "probe the role of the BJP" in the death, the Congress demanded.

Deshmukh, a minister from the NCP, assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

Maharashtra BJP's chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye dismissed the Congress' allegations, saying all Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi have the habit of lying, and Sawant sees a BJP connection in anything and everything.

Meanwhile, asked about the contents of the purported suicide note, a police official declined to comment and added that Delkar's family had not lodged any complaint regarding his death so far.

