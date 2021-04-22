Bengaluru, Apr 22 (PTI) Congress MLA in Karnataka B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said he has been reinfected with coronavirus and has since been home quarantined.

"I underwent COVID test after getting mild fever. Report says I am positive for COVID-19," the MLA tweeted.

The former minister said he is home quarantined on doctors' advice and appealed to those who had come in contact with him to undergo tests.

This is the second time Khan has tested positive.

Last year in August, he had contracted the virus and was hospitalised.

