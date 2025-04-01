New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday moved the adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss electoral reforms in India, with a particular focus on the verification of Electors' Photo Identity Cards (EPIC).

Raising concern about duplicate entries and voter impersonation because of the voter verification through EPIC, Gogoi stressed that this matter is of great importance and impacts the integrity and fairness of our electoral process.

"The current system of voter verification through the EPIC leaves room for concerns related to duplicate entries, voter impersonation, and errors in the electoral roll. Despite the best efforts of the Election Commission, there are instances where the EPIC cards are not updated or accurately reflect the current status of voters, leading to discrepancies and mistrust in the electoral process." Gogoi expressed his concern in the adjournment motion.

"Recent voter surveys suggest there are still instances of ghost voters--individuals who are either deceased or have moved out of the constituency--being registered. This compromises the fairness of the electoral process, and it is crucial to implement a robust system to ensure every voter is accurately verified before elections," he added.

He urged the Election Commission of India to introduce rigorous measures for EPIC card verification, such as biometric verification, machine learning algorithms for data cleaning, and real-time updates of the electoral roll.

"It is also essential to bring in regular audits of the voter list and incorporate cross-checking mechanisms with other government databases such as Aadhaar, PAN, and other official records. This will ensure a clean and error-free electoral roll and eliminate the possibility of fraudulent voting," he added.

Opposition have repeatedly raised questions over duplicate or fake voters having the same EPIC number despite ECI's clarification.

"Irrespective of the EPIC number, any elector can cast a vote only at their designated polling station in their respective Constituency in their State/UT where they are enrolled in the electoral roll and nowhere else." ECI had clarified in an official statement last month.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Loksabha on Visa revocation of Indian students in the US.

"Recent reports indicate that a significant number of Indian students have had their visas revoked by U.S. authorities. This development has caused considerable distress, not only for the students whose academic aspirations stand jeopardised but also for their families, who have made substantial financial investments, often through educational loans, to support their education in the United States," Tewari wrote in his adjournment notion.

Tewari expressed his concern over threats of deportation and treatment of Indian students by US.

"Instances of abrupt visa cancellations have reportedly resulted in threats of deportation, raising serious concerns regarding the treatment of Indian students abroad. The absence of clear reasons for these revocations and the lack of a transparent grievance redressal mechanism have only heightened the uncertainty and anxiety among affected students and their families," he wrote. (ANI)

