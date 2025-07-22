New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Congress MP S Jothimani on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls undertaken by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, demanding halt to the electoral rolls revision process and a parliamentary discussion on the subject.

She said that it was a matter of "urgent national and democratic importance". She added that the SIR exercise by ED in Bihar has become a cause of serious concern "due to reported irregularities, lack of transparency, and potential political misuse."

Also Read | Congress Raises Questions Over Absence of Kiren Rijiju at BAC Meeting; JP Nadda Says 'Vice President's Office Was Informed of His and Parliamentary Affairs Minister's Inability to Attend Meeting'.

"The process of voter list revision is meant to strengthen democracy, ensure inclusivity, and correct discrepancies. However, in Bihar, the SIR exercise has raised alarming questions: There are widespread reports of mass deletions of names, especially from marginalised and minority communities. In several constituencies, eligible voters have been struck off without proper verification or notice, undermining their constitutional right to vote," the notice signed by Jothimani read.

"The revision process is being carried out in a non-transparent and arbitrary manner, with limited public awareness and little opportunity for citizens to respond. The role of state authorities and local officials involved in the process is under question, with allegations of political interference and targeting," it added.

Also Read | 'Time Ripe for CM Devendra Fadnavis to Kick Out 5 to 6 Ministers As Amit Shah Perturbed Over Controversies, Claims Shiv Sena(UBT) in Saamana.

Labelling the SIR exercise as "direct assault on the very foundation of our democracy", the Congress MP from Karur Lok Sabha constituency further raised concerns over the SIR exercise being planned in other states as well.

"If we allow this to continue, it will set a dangerous precedent where the outcome of an election is determined not by the will of the people, but by who makes it to the voter list. The day the voter list is published, the election is already over. If the electoral roll becomes a tool of exclusion, elections will no longer reflect the people's choice, and that is where democracy ends," the notice read.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lower House of Parliament till noon, minutes after it convened for the second day of the ongoing Monsoon Session

The Speaker adjourned the House as Opposition members continued their protests seeking a discussion on the Pahalgam terrorist attack and other issues. He objected to the use of placards in the well of the house.

The protesting members did not relent to appeals by the Speaker to let the House conduct the Question Hour.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned until noon today, amidst sloganeering by the opposition.

Earlier today, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the SIR being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, demanding reconsideration of the electoral roll revision criteria.

Expressing concern over the exclusion of Aadhaar and PAN cards from the requisite 11 documents listed by the Election Commission for voter verification, Gogoi said that both these documents remain essential for accessing government schemes, and considering them invalid for verification was a significant concern.

"Today, in India, where Aadhaar and PAN cards are considered essential for accessing any government scheme, considering them invalid for verifying the right to vote points out to a major concern. The Indian Constitution grants every citizen of India the right to vote. The current documentation demand affects marginalised, rural, elderly, and poor voters, who may not possess the documents specified by the Election Commission," the notice signed by Gogoi read.

Several opposition MPs submitted notices to move adjournment motions in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore also gave a notice to move an adjournment motion to discuss the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar and its "threat to democratic rights." In Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh gave a notice of motion to discuss the "constitutional and electoral implications" of SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has also given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of elections.

Congress MPs Ranjeet Ranjan and Neeraj Dangi have also given adjournment motion notices to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's SIR exercise in Bihar and its proposed expansion to states such as West Bengal.

On Monday, Bihar became the first state in the country to have all polling stations (PS) with less than 1,200 electors, according to an official statement from Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the ECI, a total of 96.23 per cent of electors were covered in Bihar SIR. 5.56 per cent of electors were not found at their addresses so far. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)