New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday wrote to Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, seeking the completion of Banga-Sri Anandpur Sahib Road to a National Highway project.

Tewari, in his letter to Gadkari, expressed concerns over the project hanging fire since 2019.

"In February 2019, you laid the foundation stone of this project which was supposed to cost Rs. 581 crores. Unfortunately, since 2019, the project has been hanging fire and there has been absolutely no progress in bringing it to any fruition," the letter read.

Citing the importance of the Banga-Sri Anandpur Sahib road, the Congress MP wrote that it connects two of the holiest places for Sikhs--Sri Harminder Sahib and Sri Anandpur Sahib -- and are of immense religious significance.

"May I also respectfully point out that the Banga-Sri Anandpur Sahib road connects two of the holiest places in the Sikh Religion--Sri Harminder Sahib and Sri Anandpur Sahib. There are a lot of foreign tourists and even domestic tourists who regularly visit both these shrines and then go on to visit the Naina Devi, which is situated in Himachal Pradesh," the Congress leader wrote.

He further said that "it would not be remiss to point out that this particular road has a very special place in the entire historiography and culture of Punjab".

"I would be grateful if this road is adopted as a National Highway under the Bharat Mala Tour Scheme or under any other relevant scheme/policy of the Central Government and this project is taken up on an urgent basis and brought to fruition. Therefore, it is imperative that this road must be taken up as a national highway and completed at the earliest," the letter read. (ANI)

