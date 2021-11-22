New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will hold a meeting on November 25 to finalise the strategy for the upcoming winter session.

"We will raise the issue of inflation in the upcoming session of Parliament. Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will meet in New Delhi on November 25 to finalize the strategy for the upcoming Parliament session," Congress general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal told ANI.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate 10th Edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit on January 10, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Centre has called an all-party meet on November 28 ahead of Parliament's winter session, informed the sources.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also attend the meet," sources said.

Also Read | India-Made COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Now on UK’s Approved Travel List.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from November 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)