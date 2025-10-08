Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has condemned the attempted attack on CJI Gavai by an advocate.

"I condemn the disrespect shown towards the Chief Justice of India. If a lawyer carries a mentality as such to hurl a shoe at the CJI, he should not only be rebutted but also be debarred. Those who are still violating people's fundamental rights in the name of Manusmriti and Sanatan Dharma, and are trying to create unnecessary tension in society and disturb the peace, should be educated." Kharge said.

The Congress President further stated that the sick mentality persists even after 78 years of independence. "I want to thank all those lawyers, people, and institutions who have condemned this attack and spoken about protecting fundamental rights," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari slammed the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government after a lawyer attempted to throw an object at the Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai with the alleged intention of causing him injury.

He told ANI, "My concerns proved to be right with what happened at the Apex Court during the BJP rule. Several members of the BJP family are spreading hatred in the name of religion and caste. Their main targets are people of SC and ST communities, the weaker sections of society. With the same poisonous mindset, the CJI has been attacked. I am concerned that the attacker has no regret. Where have the BJP and related organisations taken everyone? The more it is condemned, the less it is."

The incident unfolded as a 71-year-old lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, entered Court Room 1 of the Supreme Court of India on Monday and attempted to throw an object at CJI BR Gavai. He was immediately arrested by the security personnel and escorted out. Sources reveal that while being removed, the lawyer said, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan."

After the incident, the Bar Council of India (BCI) on Monday ordered the immediate suspension of Kishore's practice after prima facie material indicated that he allegedly removed his sports shoes and attempted to hurl them towards the Chief Justice of India during proceedings in Court No. 1 of the Supreme Court at about 11:35 AM. (ANI)

