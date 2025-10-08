New Delhi, October 8: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued directions to the Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar regarding the immediate coming into force of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the state. The Commission has directed to ensure strict compliance with the instructions related to removal of defacement from Government, public and private property; misuse of official vehicles or Government accommodation by any political party, candidate or any other person connected with the election; ban on issuance of advertisement at the cost of public exchequer, according to an official statement from the poll body.

To ensure compliance, 824 flying squads have been deployed across the state to ensure that the complaints are attended to within 100 minutes. "The privacy of citizens must be respected, with no demonstrations or picketing outside private residences. Land, buildings, or walls shall not be used for flags, banners, or posters without the owner's consent," the ECI said. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election Commission Rolls Out Massive Security and Logistics Plan for State Vidhan Sabha Polls.

EC Issues Directions for Strict Implementation of MCC Ahead of Bihar Polls

A complaint monitoring system has been set up, including a Call Centre number 1950, in which complaints can be lodged by any member of the public or political party, with the DEO/RO concerned. This system is now operational 24/7, ECI said. Citizens/political parties can also report MCC violations using the C-Vigil App on ECINET, the poll panel said. Political Parties are required to inform police authorities in advance of meetings and processions to enable traffic and security arrangements, to comply with prohibitory orders and to obtain necessary permissions for loudspeakers or other facilities.

"Ministers shall not combine official duties with electioneering or use government machinery, transport, or personnel for campaign purposes," the statement read. The Commission has further directed that there will be a ban on the transfer of all officers/officials connected with the conduct of elections. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Dates Announced: EC To Hold Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls in 2 Phases; Voting on November 6 and 11, Results on November 14.

"Officials at all levels have been directed to act impartially in enforcing MCC, ensuring equal treatment of all parties and preventing misuse of official facilities. They must regulate meetings, processions and polling arrangements fairly, safeguard law and order and maintain the credibility of the electoral process," said the poll body.

It has been further directed that public places such as maidans and helipads must be equally available to all parties on the same terms. The SUVIDHA module has been activated on ECINET, where political parties can apply for usage of such public places, which should be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

