New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday criticised the Union government over the framework of the India-United States Interim Trade Agreement, claiming it undermines India's strategic autonomy, farmers, cattle, and textile sector.

Calling the deal a "PR-wrapped betrayal," Kharge questioned whether it protects India's strategic and economic interests.

Kharge said the White House fact sheet on the deal, released on February 9, revealed conditions not included in the Indo-US Joint Statement of February 6.

He highlighted that the statement listed India's commitment to stop purchasing Russian oil as a condition for the removal of an additional 25 per cent US tariff, which he said amounts to erosion of India's sovereignty.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "We were told that the Indo-US Joint Statement said nothing on Russian oil, even though Mr. Trump publicly tweeted otherwise. Now the White House fact sheet clearly lists "India's commitment to stop purchasing Russian Federation oil" as a condition for removal of an additional 25% tariff. The Modi Govt agreed to this erosion of India's sovereignty. Why? The Congress party had already exposed the Executive Order placing India under US monitoring for direct or indirect oil imports."

Kharge also raised concerns over agriculture, alleging that pulses and genetically modified (GM) feed, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs) and red sorghum for animal feed, have been silently added to the deal.

He warned that 2 crore dairy farmers and the country's cattle population could suffer as a result.

"For the first time in India's history, a government has completely opened our agriculture to foreign goods. Now, we know what "Additional Products" actually meant in the Indo-US joint statement agreed by Modi Govt ! 'Pulses' have been silently added in the newly released White House fact sheet on Feb 9, which was not part of the Indo-US Joint Statement issued on Feb 6, 2026. The utility of red sorghum imports to India was mentioned in the Joint Statement, but that utility pertaining to "animal feed" has now mysteriously vanished in the White House fact sheet of Feb 9, 2026," the post read.

In the textile sector, Kharge criticised the government for granting an 18 per cent tariff on imports while Bangladesh received zero-duty access to American cotton, which he said puts Indian textile hubs like Tirupur and Surat at a disadvantage.

"While the Modi Govt parades an 18% tariff as a "historic win," the US-Bangladesh deal reveals it as a strategic surrender. By granting Dhaka zero-duty access for using American cotton, Washington has effectively incentivised Bangladesh over Indian farmers to save their own margins. As textile hubs like Tirupur and Surat are shackled by 18% taxes, our neighbour gains a 0% fast-track, dealing a lethal "double whammy" to Indian cotton and garments alike. Conclusion: Is this a victory or a PR- wrapped betrayal that sacrifices India's strategic national interests and export engine at the altar of Epstein Files?" the post further read. (ANI)

