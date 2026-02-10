Thiruvananthapuram, February 10: The Kerala State Lottery Department is conducting the live draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-506 (Sthree-Sakthi SS-506) weekly lottery of today, February 10. The draw is being held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram and will begin at 3 PM. As one of the most popular draws in the state's weekly schedule, the Sthree Sakthi SS-506 weekly lottery offers a life-changing first prize of INR 1 crore for a single ticket holder. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of today's Sthree Sakthi SS-506 weekly lottery to learn the winners' names.

While Kerala lottery results are traditionally announced at 3:00 PM, the full official list is made available in PDF format on the Kerala Lotteries website shortly after. Sthree Sakthi SS-506 weekly lottery participants are required to verify their winning numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette. They are also advised to claim their prizes within 30 days of the Kerala draw to remain eligible. Kerala lottery players can view the results and winning numbers of Sthree Sakthi SS-506 weekly lottery draw at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-40 Lottery Result of 09.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-506 (Sthree-Sakthi SS-506) Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

Lottery players must keep in mind that the results of Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-506 weekly lottery will be declared once the draw is completed. Participants can visit websites such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net to check the results and winning ticket numbers of today's lucky draw. For those who want the latest updates, they can watch the online telecast of the Sthree Sakthi SS-506 weekly lottery provided above.

So what are the trending keywords for Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-506 weekly lottery of today, February 10? Keywords used by Kerala lottery players include "Sthree Sakthi SS-506 results", "Kerala Lottery Result Today SS-506", "Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result 10.02.2026", "Kerala State Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi", "Sthree Sakthi SS-506 Winner List", "Kerala Lottery Result Live Today", "Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result PDF Download", "Kerala Lottery Result 3 PM Live", "SS-506 First Prize 1 Crore Winner" and "Sthree Sakthi Weekly Lottery Winners".

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).