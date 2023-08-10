New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki said that Congress ruled for 70 years and but they did nothing for the development of 'Adivasi' but only exploited them.

While talking to ANI, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said, "I would like to say to Rahul Gandhi that Congress ruled for 70 years and but they did nothing for the development of 'Adivasi'. They only exploited them."

Also Read | Robotic Surgery in Goa: Orthopaedics Department of Goa Medical College Performs First Robotic Surgery on Patient.

"It was BJP that gave rights to the Adivasis and developed them. The first tribal president is also an Adivasi," said Solanki.

"I wanted to ask Rahul Gandhi to tell us about the meaning of Aadivasi. The Congress party never worked for the betterment of the tribal community as well talked about the betterment of tribals. During the span of 9 years, under BJP’S government the condition of tribal community people improved a lot," added Sumer Singh Solanki.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Stance on PIL Against Appointment in National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board.

Earlier Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing in Banswara on Wednesday said that BJP has introduced a new word 'Vanvasi' and they want Adivasi to live in the forests.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Once I asked my grandmother (Indira Gandhi) about the word 'Adivasi', and she said that these people are the first inhabitants of this country. Now BJP has introduced a new word 'Vanvasi'. They say that these people are not Adivasi but Vanvasi. This is disrespect to the community (Adivasi).

On the International Day of World’s Indigenous Peoples, Rahul Gandhi paid his homage to the unsung tribal heroes and martyrs of the freedom struggle and criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for naming ‘Adivasi’ as ‘Vanvasi’ and snatching their rights of ‘Jal, Jangal, Jameen’ and giving it to industrialist Adani.

"They (BJP) want you (Adivasi) to live in the forests. They (BJP) call you Vanvasi but then give your lands to Gautam Adani. This is an Adivasi country and you should get all the rights," added the Congress leader. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)