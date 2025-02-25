New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Congress' Sandeep Dikshit on Tuesday urged the Public Account Committee to take the reports by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) seriously and said that the action should be taken on the irregularities.

Speaking with ANI, Dikshit said, "I wish Public Accounts Committee will take this CAG reports and the upcoming reports in BJP's government seriously and if they see any irregularities then I hope action will be taken,"

Further speaking about BJP's promises in the manifesto, Dikshit remained sceptical over the arrangement of money to fulfil the promises.

"What I am observing is that the Delhi government has no money and BJP has promised a subsidy of Rs 15000 crores in their manifesto. From where they'll get the money it's not clear," Dikshit said.

He also highlighted the key areas that need to be addressed.

"Moreover, BJP need to do fundamental work. some metros are almost closed, there's no work for the roads, there are no new flyovers, there's no new university. I have one disappointment also, they have talked about cleaning Yamuna but what about the air pollution," Dikshit said.

Meanwhile, CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday tabled the CAG report on Excise Policy 2024 in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Before the report was tabled, Delhi Assembly as Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 12 AAP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, and AAP MLA Gopal Rai

As soon as the Lieutenant Governor (LG) started his address, AAP MLAs began raising slogans, leading to chaos in the House. Before the LG's speech, AAP members also chanted "Jai Bhim" slogans. The MLAs were then suspended from the house.

They then took their protest outside the Assembly and raised slogans against the state government while carrying posters of Babasaheb Ambedkar. (ANI)

