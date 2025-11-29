Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday criticised the Congress party's stance on the Special Investment Region (SIR) in Rajasthan, calling it a necessity.

Speaking with ANI, Shekhawat pointed out the Congress's contradictory positions on SIR in Bihar and Rajasthan, questioning their consistency.

"I think SIR is not an issue but a necessity...They (Congress) opposed it in Bihar, saying that it was being done there in the face of elections. Now, they are opposing it in Rajasthan, saying that it is being done here when there are no elections here. I think they should take one stand...They should decide what they want...," said Shekhawat.

Shekhawat's comments come amidst ongoing debates on the SIR's implementation in Rajasthan. The Congress party has opposed the SIR, citing concerns about land acquisition and farmer welfare. Shekhawat urged the party to clarify its stance, emphasising the SIR's potential benefits for Rajasthan's development.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday voiced serious concerns over the SIR process, alleging large-scale irregularities and growing distress among officials and voters.

Speaking to ANI in Jaipur, Pilot said that while SIR has taken place multiple times in the past, "earlier when SIR occurred, there was neither any discussion nor any fear in people's minds. But for the first time, people are troubled by this."

Pilot cited reports from Bihar where "the names of lakhs of people have been removed" and claimed that the ongoing verification exercise has given the public "very little time" to respond.

He expressed worry over the pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs), stating, "In many states, BLOs are committing suicide, while some are complaining; they are under so much stress."

Last month, the ECI announced the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, with the final voter list scheduled to be published on February 7, 2026.

The first phase of the SIR was completed in Bihar ahead of the state's Assembly elections.

The ongoing exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. (ANI)

