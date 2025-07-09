Meerut (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday claimed that by 2047, the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Bahujan Samaj Party would be wiped out from the Indian politics.

Maurya made the remarks during a plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign here.

Responding to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's recent remarks on the Kanwar Yatra, Maurya alleged that the SP's history includes firing on Lord Ram devotees and using force on kanwariyas.

In contrast, the BJP-led government is showering flower petals on them, he said, adding that this stark difference will shape the SP's political fate.

"The BJP will return to power with a strong majority in the 2027 state elections, while the public has also made up its mind to wipe out the Congress as well as the SP and BSP completely by 2047," Maurya said.

Commenting on issue of religious conversions, he said the government will act strictly against those "deceiving" people in the name of religion. "If someone hides their identity to defraud others, strict legal action will follow."

On Union minister and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary calling identity checks on eateries and shops on Kanwar routes by private persons "vigilantism", Maurya said he was not wrong but added that misleading nameplates should not be used to hurt religious sentiments.

People should inform police if they spot such cases, he added.

Earlier, during the event at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Agricultural University here, Maurya planted a sapling and said more than 210 crore trees have been planted in Uttar Pradesh so far. He called it a historic step towards environmental sustainability under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Urginged citizens to participate in the "Ek Ped Maa ke Naam" campaign He said the 2025 Plantation Mega Drive aims to plant 37 crore saplings this year and .

"Without trees, there can be no environment, no water. We pledge to plant and protect trees," he said. He also mentioned that if one tree is cut for development, ten will be planted in return.

DFO Vandana Phogat informed the Deputy CM that Meerut district aims to plant 3 million saplings, a target expected to be met by 6 PM Wednesday.

