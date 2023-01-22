Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) will hold a protest against the state government at over 300 places, party leaders said on Sunday.

Congress MLA NA Harris while addressing a press conference here at KPCC Office on Sunday said that senior party leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, State Congress president DK Shivakumar and Congress MLAs would hold the protest at Trinity Circle on January 23.

This protest is against the CM Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government in the state on corruption and other issues.

"The state government is not ready to respond to the corruption charges. We have now decided to launch a protest and fight against it. Tomorrow our protest will be held at more than 300 locations in Bengaluru," MLA NA Harris told reporters.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Abhishek Dutt was also present in the KPCC conference along with MLA NA Harris.

The protest will be held simultaneously at 200 signals, 26 flyovers and 25 metro stations in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Congress had alleged that the BJP charges a 40 per cent commission from the government contractors.

The party also alleged that the state government is involved in the corruption of Police, engineers, teachers and many other recruitments. (ANI)

