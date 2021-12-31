Patiala (Punjab) [India], December 31 (ANI): Terming Congress-led Punjab government 'the weakest government', Aam Adami Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit out at the grand old party and said that Punjab's situation is worsening, adding that the state's situation will be further ruined if the party is voted back to power.

Addressing the 'Shanti March' in Punjab's Patiala, the AAP leader said, "Punjab's situation is worsening again. This party (Congress) and its leaders will continue to ruin Punjab. I have never seen such a weak government."

Also Read | Mumbai: Cryptocurrency Exchange WazirX Fined Rs 49.20 Crore for Tax Evasion Worth Rs 40.5 Crore.

"They do not care about the public and keep fighting amongst themselves. Only 'Aam Aadmi' can save this state," he added.

Kejriwal held a 'Shanti March' in Punjab's Patiala, the stronghold of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

Also Read | Delhi Logs 1,796 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Coronavirus Infection Rate Crosses 2%.

Kejriwal was accompanied by senior AAP leader Bhagwant Mann during the march.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal paid tributes at Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Patiala after which he paid obeisance at the Shri Kali Devi Mandir.

After holding the march, Kejriwal paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Dukhniwaran Sahib here today.

The march comes after the Aam Aadmi Party's spectacular victory in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls.

The march also comes days after several incidences of violence were reported, including the lynching of a man for attempting to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple and a bomb blast in Ludhiana District court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)