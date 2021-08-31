Panaji, Aug 31 (PTI) Congress leader and former Union minister MM Pallam Raju on Tuesday termed the National Monetisation Pipeline of the Narendra Modi government as an "anti-national act" involving the "squandering away" of the country's hard-earned assets.

The NMP, announced on August 23 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aims to unlock monetary value in brownfield infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from roads to railways over a four-year period till fiscal 2025.

Addressing a press conference here, Raju said, "The sale of India's hard-earned assets created over 67 years is the single biggest anti-national act. It is being sold, squandered away by the Narendra Modi government like a clearance sale of national assets."

He said the previous Congress-led UPA government had envisaged disinvestment only in chronically loss-making PSUs or those with minimal market share, not in sectors having strategic importance, which could have led to private sector monopoly or duopoly.

As a result of this decision, the income generated from such public assets for investment in underdeveloped areas as well as job opportunities in them by way of reservation for poor SCs, STs and OBCs will be finished, he said.

