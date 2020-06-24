New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Conspirators used a dual scheme of misinformation and Chakka jam to an extent that it triggered communal riots, Delhi Police said in its charge sheet filed in connection with the murder of head constable Ratan Lal during northeast Delhi violence.

The police had recently filed a charge sheet in Delhi's Karkardooma court in the murder case of head constable Ratan Lal, who was killed by an angry mob on Wazirabad Road in Chand Bagh area on February 24 this year.

According to the charge sheet, protests were being held against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Chand Bagh area without any official permission and in blatant violation of rules and regulations.

"Speakers addressing gathering were spreading false information about CAA and NRC and were deliberately conveyed to the Muslim population that they would lose their citizenship and later when NRC would be introduced then on non-production of the documents they would be sent to the detention camps," Delhi Police said in the chargesheet.

"The incident was a consequence of a deep-rooted conspiracy which was hatched under the garb of democratically opposing CAA. Slowly a build-up was being done and the conspirators used a dual scheme of misinformation and Chakka jam to an extent and level that it triggered the communal riot," it said.

The chargesheet said that a violent mob had broken private vehicles parked on the road, burned tyres, damaged police barricades larid, damaged the public property by breaking the dividers and railing.

At least 26 public persons and 20 police officials were injured in the incident, police said.

"On February 24, the beat constable noticed that misleading speeches were being delivered at the site. At around 1 pm, DCP Amit Kumar visited the spot and the police party was attacked initially by women and later by the entire mob which started assaulting the mob that led to the death of Ratan Lal," the chargesheet said.

It said that during the investigation, police collected various exhibits from the scene of crime including bottles with chemicals, stones, live cartridge, and petrol bombs.

It had emerged during the investigation that the sitting in protest was used as spring-board to propel riots and added that regular police deployment was being made at the protest site to ensure that no law and order situation arose at the site.

The chargesheet also stated that the statement of one witness, Hasan, was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC who said: "...pandal mein Kapil Mishra ke kuch logon ne aag laga di. Maine yeh dekha nahin, par log aisa shor macha rahe thhe."

"Conspirators were fully aware of the violence that may ensue and had asked the protestors to arm themselves. The date and time were chosen keeping in mind the visit of America's president Donald Trump to gain maximum impact," it added.

In February, clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the CAA. At least 53 people lost their lives in the violence, following which over 750 FIRs were registered in the matter. (ANI)

