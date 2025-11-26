New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhkrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday began his Constitution Day address at Samvidhan Sadan in his mother tongue, Tamil.

The Constitution Day program was organised at the Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament on the occasion of the 75th Constitution Day.

President Droupadi Murmu released the translated version of the Constitution in nine languages, including Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese.

Addressing the gathering of Parliamentarians, VP Radhakrishnan hailed the Constitution makers, saying that the document reflects the "soul of the nation."

He said, "Dr BR Ambedkar, Dr Rajendra Prasad, N Gopalaswamy Iyengar, Alladi Krishnaswamy Iyer, KM Munshi, Durgabai Deshmukh and other great leaders made the Constitution in such a way that we see the soul of our nation in each page. Our Constitution was drafted, debated, and adopted by our outstanding tall leaders of Mother Bharat in the Constituent Assembly. It embodies the collective wisdom, sacrifice, and the dreams of millions of our countrymen who fought for freedom."

"The great scholars, drafting committee and the members of the Constitutional Assembly gave insightful thoughts to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of crores and crores of Indians. Their selfless contribution made Bharat the largest democracy in the world today. Our Constitution was born out of intellect and lived experience, sacrifices, hopes and aspirations. The soul of our constitution has proved that Bharat is one and it will be one forever," he added.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Ministers and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the event. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also arrived at Samvidhan Sadan.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid a tribute to the Chairman of the Constituent Assembly Dr BR Ambedkar and India's first President Dr Rajendra Prasad.

Addressing the gathering, Birla said, "On this auspicious occasion, we pay our respectful homage to Dr Rajendra Prasad, the Chairman of the Constituent Assembly of India; Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution; and to all the members of the Constituent Assembly. Their remarkable wisdom, foresight, and tireless hard work resulted in such a magnificent Constitution, which guarantees justice, equality, fraternity, and respect and dignity for every citizen.

Referring to the Samvidhan Sadan as a "sacred place," where the Constituent Assembly deliberated, he noted that the governments in the past seven decades have formulated policies to achieve social justice and inclusive development.

"This Central Chamber of the Constituent Assembly is the sacred place where, after intense discussion, dialogue, and deliberation, our Constitution was shaped; the aspirations of the people were enshrined in constitutional provisions. Under the guidance of our Constitution, over the past seven decades, we have formulated policies and laws to achieve the goals of social justice and inclusive development. Under the guidance of our Constitution, we have embarked on a transformative journey of good governance and socio-economic development," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

On November 26, 1949, the Indian Constituent Assembly formally adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. The day is marked by the Central government's celebration of the principles of democracy, justice, and equality.

The President led the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution of India during the programme.

The commemorative booklet "Art and Calligraphy in the Indian Constitution" was also be released during the programme. (ANI)

