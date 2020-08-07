Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The construction of roads in Baramulla district under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme has now gained pace after a brief period of halt amid COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The government has approved up-gradation of the 5.25-kilometre road from NH1A 46th Delina to Singhpora in Baramulla and the work is being executed under PMGSY at the cost of Rs 443.65 lakhs.

Tara Singh, Sarpanch, Singhpora said that the road is being constructed using better-quality materials.

Local residents were facing many problems due to the bad condition of this road. Many of them now feel that various developmental works have started and going on at a great pace after Jammu and Kashmir became the Union territory last year.

"We were waiting for the construction of the road in our area for several years. This wish is being fulfilled. The engineering team and other workers are doing work with great dedication," Rajveer Singh, a local resident told ANI.

"The length of the road is 5.25 kilometres and the project is sanctioned for Rs 443 lakhs," Peer Shahjahan Muhammad, Executive Engineer, PMGSY Division Baramulla said.

Touseef Raina, a political activist informed that a bridge and science block in women's college is also being constructed in Baramulla.

"After J-K became Union Territory, the focus has been given on development works like macadamization of this road is one among them. A bridge and science block in women's college is also being constructed in Baramulla," he said.

In August last year, the Centre scrapped Article 370 which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)

