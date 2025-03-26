Itanagar, Mar 26 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting a consultant working with the state's skill development and entrepreneurship department, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on March 22 as he was intercepted near Ziro Point by the two accused, both residents of Kamle district, along with a woman accomplice travelling in a car, Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

The consultant was kidnapped when he was returning home in A-Sector here from the civil secretariat, the SP said.

"The accused abducted the consultant, abused him verbally and assaulted him. His belongings were damaged. They scrutinised his identity and financial documents and made attempts to extort money.

“When they failed to find cash, they snatched his mobile phone and later pushed him out of the running vehicle near the Tigdo check gate,” Singh said.

Based on a complaint, the Itanagar police arrested the two accused and recovered the victim's mobile phone and important documents.

The woman accomplice of the accused has been served a legal notice to appear before the investigating officer, the SP said.

A case has been registered under the various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway, he said.

“The Itanagar police remain committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of all residents, and strict action will be taken against those who attempt to disrupt peace and security,” Singh said.

