Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Cases of fraud connected to credit co-operative societies will now be heard in 313 courts in the state, up from the earlier 33, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

All 280 additional district and sessions courts of the state have been authorised to hear and dispose cases related to fraud in credit co-operative societies to ensure swift justice, Principal Secretary, Cooperative department, Shreya Guha said in a statement.

She said the decision was been taken in view of a large number of complaints from investors defrauded by credit co-operative societies.

Earlier, only the 33 district and sessions courts of the state were empowered to hear and dispose of such cases, Guha added.

People defrauded by credit societies should register an FIR in the police stations concerned and lodge a complaint on the 'Raj Sahakar' portal, the official said.

Guha said more than one lakh complaints have been registered on the portal against 'Multi State Credit Co-operative Societies' amounting to Rs 2,084 crore.

