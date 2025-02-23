Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a police sub-inspector (SI) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a person in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The 34-year-old SI, posted at a police station in Bhiwandi town, initially demanded Rs 80,000 from a man while assuring that he would not be made an accused in a police case registered on charges of attempt to murder and assault, ACB Thane Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhavi Rajekumbhar said.

The accused later reduced the demand to Rs 25,000.

The man later approached the ACB which set up a trap and caught the SI red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant on Saturday, the official said.

The SI was arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the police added.

