Cachar, February 23: A wave of smoke erupted in the Barak-Brahmaputra Express at Assam's Bihara Railway Station, leading to a delay in the train, following which the Northeast Frontier Railway clarified that the incident was caused by some break binding issue. The train was going from Shillong to Tinusukia when smoke erupted in the wheels of the train in Cachar.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Northeast Frontier Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), said that there was smoke due to brake binding in the wheel of one of the sleeper coaches of train 15641. "Brake binding happens when the brakes grip the wheels too tightly, leading to smoke. The issue was immediately attended, and train left Bihara station, after a delay of around 45 minutes. There is no cause for concern," Sharma said. Rajasthan Train Fire: Blaze Erupts in Railway Canteen Coach Near Jodhpur’s Luni Railway Station, Video Shows Raging Flames and Thick Cloud of Smoke (Watch Video).

Smoke Scare Delays Barak-Brahmaputra Express in Assam

#Watch: Fire breaks out in a train coach in Assam’s Cachar 📌 Fire broke out in the Barak-Brahmaputra Express at Bihara Railway Station last night. 📌 Fire caught due to a technical issue. 📌No casualties reported#fire #assam #Cachar #northeastlive #northeast pic.twitter.com/H856UyEMLw — Northeast Live (@NELiveTV) February 23, 2025

