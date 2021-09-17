Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 17 (ANI): A policeman succumbed to injuries after being shot at by terrorists in the Kulgam district, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The cop succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Youth Rapes 9-Year-Old After Taking Her to Under-Construction Site While Her Parents Were Away.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)