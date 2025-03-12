Thane, Mar 12 (PTI) An assistant police inspector has been suspended for alleged negligence in the investigation after stones were hurled at an RSS training camp for children in Thane district of Maharashtra, an officer said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer confirmed that Assistant Police Inspector Jagannath Shinde of Tilaknagar police station has been suspended following allegations of negligence in handling the case.

"Senior officials found that Shinde had failed to take strict action against the suspects and had been negligent in his investigation, leading to his suspension," the officer said on the condition of anonymity.

Stones were hurled at the RSS camp for children in Kachore village of Dombivli in Thane district on Sunday night, police had said.

On Wednesday, agitations were held by Hindu organisations, RSS volunteers, and citizens in various areas of Dombivali to condemn the stone pelting.

The protesters displayed placards with slogans of Hindu unity.

A local RSS leader had claimed that stones were hurled at the training camp twice within a span of two days.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police booked unidentified persons for attempting to create religious discord and incite fear. A few suspects were detained, but no concrete leads emerged regarding the culprits, an official said.

