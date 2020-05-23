India News | Coronavirus: Latest Updates on COVID-19 Crisis Around the World

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday.

5:38 p.m.

Future actions to stimulate economy will depend on how COVID-19 crisis pans out, FM Nirmala Sitharaman says.

5:26 p.m.

Resume cricket but only if there is no risk of spurt in local transmission, ICC says.

Bank of Baroda to offer up to Rs 12,000 crore loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme.

5:00 p.m.

Tata Projects augments hospital infrastructure with 2,304 beds across India for COVID-19 patients.

4:53 p.m.

As many as 22 of 76 Haryana natives deported from US test corona-positive, state Health Minister Anil Vij says.

4:51 p.m.

AIIMS is preparing database of critically ill patients to save them from coronavirus, official says.

4:43 p.m.

TN has suffered Rs 35,000 Cr revenue loss during lockdown, CM K Palaniswami says.

As many as 21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jaunpur as total number of infected people in the district reaches 112.

4:36 p.m.

UK PM Boris Johnson is under pressure to sack top aide for coronavirus lockdown breach.

4:35 p.m.

PM Narendra Modi discusses coronavirus situation with Sri Lankan Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

4:19 p.m.

Assam surpasses its previous biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, as tally now rises to 319.

3:47 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccine development at early stage in India; breakthrough unlikely within a year, experts say.

3:44 p.m.

No special classes to be held for 10th students, says TN School Education and Sports Minister K A Sengottiyan.

3:35 p.m.

Several drugs under trial for COVID-19, remdesivir leading contender, scientists say.

3:20 p.m.

Post COVID-19, ICC sets 2-3 months preparation time for bowlers resuming to Test cricket for them to avoid getting injured.

3:12 p.m.

Goa seeks permission for antibody testing for flyers.

2:58 p.m.

Nepal's nationwide COVID-19 tally reaches 548.

2:39 p.m.

Will try to restart international flights before August, says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

ID cards of MLAs will now act as e-passes for travel in MP, government official says.

2:26 p.m.

India's gas output falls by one-fifth in April due to lockdown.

COVID-19 toll in Delhi rises to 231 with 591 new cases, officials say.

2:05 p.m.

WB asks Railways not to send Shramik Special trains to state till May 26 in view of Cyclone Amphan.

2:01 p.m.

A 21-yr-old recovered COVID-19 patient donates plasma at King George's Medical University in Lucknow.

1:53 p.m.

Hockey players can visit home but will have to serve quarantine period upon returning, Hockey India SOP says.

1:29 p.m.

The Chhattisgarh government has classified four development blocks in the state as red zones and 80 as orange zones to contain the spread of coronavirus.

1:18 p.m.

The Rajasthan government will run free buses to Haridwar and other places in Uttarakhand to facilitate travel of families for ash immersion of their loved ones.

1:14 p.m.

COVID-19 toll in Rajasthan increases to 155 with cases rising to 6,542.

1:08 p.m.

TN government allows beauty parlours and salons to open from tomorrow, except in Chennai.

12:47 p.m.

Twenty more people test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand taking the state's tally to 173, while one more person infected with the deadly virus died.

12:07 p.m.

Sixty-one more people test positive for the novel coronavirus in Bihar as state's tally rises to 2,166.

Three employees of Cadila Pharma die of COVID-19.

12:02 p.m.

Twelve people held for offering prayer inside house in UP.

11:34 a.m.

Indore COVID-19 count nears 3,000 with 83 new cases, official says.

11:32 a.m.

Nationwide lockdown will no longer help in COVID-19 fight, virologist Shahid Jameel says.

11:13 a.m.

First COVID-19 vaccine human trial finds it is safe and induces immune response.

10:38 a.m.

COVID-19 cases in India see biggest spike for second consecutive day with 6,654 new infections in 24 hours, taking tally to over 1.25 lakh, while toll rises to 3,720 after 137 more deaths, Union Health Ministry says.

10:24 a.m.

Pune dog lovers rescue pets abandoned due to coronavirus fears.

Returnees failing to undergo quarantine will be jailed, says Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

10:23 a.m.

Spike in cyber crimes amidst lockdown, Maharashtra home minister says.

Indian-Americans welcome relaxation in visa and travel restrictions for OCI card holders.

9:35 a.m.

Over five lakh stranded migrant workers from MP have been brought back to their home state, official says.

9:20 a.m.

ICMR issues revised advisory on use of hydroxychloroquine.

9:13 a.m.

Four more people returning from Mumbai test positive in HP as state's tally rises to 173.

7:48 a.m.

Virtual graduation ceremony organised for Indian students in US in time of coronavirus pandemic. PTI

