Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 156 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 191 recoveries and one fatality, the health department said in a bulletin.

With this, the state's overall case tally rose to 81,34,783 and toll to 1,48,402.

The state had recorded 120 cases and zero fatality on Tuesday.

Mumbai recorded 30 cases on Wednesday.

Akola city logged the sole fatality in Maharashtra during the day.

The COVID-19 fatality rate is the state stands at 1.82 per cent.

The count of active cases stood at 882.

It said 191 patients recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery figure in the state to 79,85,499. The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.16 per cent.

The health department said 16,695 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the number of overall tests conducted so far in the state to 8,54,76,024.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases: 81,34,783, new cases: 156, death toll 1,48,402, active cases: 882; tests so far: 8,54,76,024.

