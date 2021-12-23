Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Mumbai on Thursday reported 602 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, which raised its overall tally to 7,68,750 and fatality count to 16,367, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Also Read | Elon Musk-Owned Tesla Rises Back to Over $1 Trillion in Market Valuation: Report.

A total of 207 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the cumulative recovery figure to 7,46,991.

Also Read | Delhi Cough Syrup Poisoning: NCPCR Asks AAP Govt to Ensure Dextromethorphan is Not Used.

There are 2,813 active cases in the country's financial capital at present, the civic body said in its report.

As 39,423 tests were conducted on Thursday, the overall test count increased to 1,33,31,140, it said.

Mumbai's recovery rate is 97 per cent, while the case doubling rate has come down by 200 days to 1,747 days in the past 24 hours, the report said.

There are no active containment zones in the city and the number of sealed buildings is now 13, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)