New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital showed significant improvement after the city witnessed rain showers over the past 24 hours, with the air quality index recorded at 242, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 10 am on Saturday.

The sudden change in weather and the unexpected drought provided marginal relief from pollution.

Also Read | What Is Nipah Virus? Symptoms, Causes, Transmission and Fatality Risk Explained.

After the Friday showers, the national capital and surrounding areas woke up to a thick layer of fog, with dense fog gripping parts of Delhi-NCR.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR on Saturday will generally have a cloudy sky, moderate morning fog, and strong surface winds (10-20 kmph).

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, January 24, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

A 5-6°C drop in minimum temperatures is expected over the next three days, followed by a rise thereafter. Consequently, minimum temperatures are likely to be normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) during the next 3 days, above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) on 27 & 29. Temperature expected to be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) on 23 and 24 January 2026. Partly cloudy skies on 25 & 26 January 2026, and generally cloudy skies on 23, 24, 27, and 29, with shallow to moderate fog likely during the morning hours for the next 06 days.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked all Stage III actions across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect, January 22, in view of the improvement in air quality and forecast trends. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)