New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The uncoupling incidents of two trains, Kisan Express and Magadh Express in August and September respectively, took place due to "corrosion in a component of the coupler", the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauriya, raising questions regarding the two incidents in Uttar Pradesh (Kisan Express) and Bihar (Magadh Express), asked “whether the government has inquired into splitting of trains into two parts".

“The particular incidents in the said trains occurred due to corrosion in a component of the coupler. After detailed investigation, material specification with increased corrosion resistance has been introduced to address such cases,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply.

He added, “Further, advanced semiautomatic couplers have also been developed for use in Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains which enable automatic coupling between coaches. Besides, design and development of coaches to enhance the passenger experience is continuous process over Indian Railways.”

According to Vaishnaw, unusual occurrence of uncoupling of trains during operation is attributable to a combination of factors such as improper coupling, material properties, corrosion due to adverse weather conditions, wear and tear during train operation, etc.

“All such unusuals are investigated in detail and necessary action including design improvements in coaches and training of staff, etc., are taken,” the minister said.

