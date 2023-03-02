Kohima, Mar 2 (PTI) Counting of votes for the Nagaland Assembly election commenced in 16 centres across the state under tight security measures on Thursday, an official said.

As many as 183 candidates – 164 from 12 political parties, including four women nominees and 19 Independent aspirants are in the fray.

Elections were held for 59 Assembly seats on February 27. The Akuluto seat has been won uncontested by BJP nominee Kazheto Kinimi.

Counting of votes started at 8 am with postal ballots after which counting of EVMs will be taken up.

The counting is being done under 3-tier security provided by the state and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in 16 counting centres.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP are the only political parties that contested the polls on a 40:20 seat sharing basis.

Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) contested 22 seats and the Congress which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current house contested in 23 seats.

