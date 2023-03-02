Kolkata, March2: The counting of votes for the Sagardighi assembly bypoll is underway. Sagardighi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, where polling was held on Monday to elect its legislator, witnessed a huge voter turnout of 73.49 per cent, surpassing the 2021 Assembly election turnout in the rural seat. Catch the Sagardighi Assembly By-Election Result 2023 live news updates here.

Though no incident of violence was reported in Sagardighi by-election in Murshidabad on Monday, both the Congress and the BJP alleged the ruling Trinamool Congress supporters tried to influence voters in many places by violating the election commission’s strict restriction on no assembly within the 200 metres of polling booths, the TMC also accused BJP candidate of using central force to violate norms. Sagardighi Assembly By-Election 2023: From Date of Polling to Result and List of Candidates, Know Everything About West Bengal Vidhan Sabha Bypoll.

The bypoll for the Sagardighi seat was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA and TMC leader Subrata Saha who died of cardiac arrest on December 29, 2022. Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Re-Polling To Be Conducted in Zunheboto, Wokha, Mon and Noklak, Says ECI.

Candidates of the ruling Trinamool Congress, the Opposition BJP and the Congress-Left alliance are the main contestants. The Trinamool Congress has fielded local leader Debashish Banerjee from the seat and the BJP has nominated Dilip Saha. Left-Congress alliance has fielded Byron Biswas as their candidate.

Subrata Saha of TMC won the seat in 2021. He had defeated Kalpana Ghosh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 50,206 votes. He was a three-time TMC legislator from the Sagardighi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, securing consecutive victories in 2011, 2016 and 2021.