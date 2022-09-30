By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Friday said the country is progressing fast on the path of development because the internal security of the nation is strong due to the efforts of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as other security forces.

Also Read | Today is an Important Day for the 21st Century India That is on Path to Self-reliance … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

"Every Hindustani is safe and the country is moving fast on the path of development only when the internal security of the country is strong," Rai said at an NDRF event organised to honour the Next of Kin (NOK) of brave martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty for the Nation.

The Minister pointed how the security forces on the border have kept the country's border safe and noted if the country has managed to bring down Naxalism, north east insurgency as well as in keeping tab on terrorism, its security forces have played a major role along with political attempts to deal with these issues.

Also Read | Earthquake in Northeast: Back-To-Back Quakes Jolt Manipur and Assam, No Casualties Reported.

Rai said that the sacrifice of security personnel is a loss to the country and Prime Minister Modi's focus is to make all efforts for security forces to provide them all kind of necessary infrastructure to reduce the number of deaths which will succeed all of us.

Mentioning that the families of the those killed in action were honoured on this event, the Minister recalled the incident in June 2013 when a cloudburst took place in Uttarakhand's Garhwal that claimed the lives of several people and caused heavy losses.

Rai said that NDRF was given the responsibilty to rescue people in the disaster and they saved people by putting their lives at risk otherwise the number of death would have been more than that.

9 personnel of the NDRF lost their lives in an unfortunate incident in Kedarnath, and six other personnel of the force sacrificed their lives while saving people in disaster-hit states of the country, said the Minister.

Rai said many of NDRF personnel sacrificed their lives at various events while protecting lives of people stuck during disaster.

He said that NDRF is deployed at places across the country in case of disasters like floods and earthquakes.

The Minister also added that "the loss of lives and property has reduced in disasters due to key role of NDRF".

Speaking at the event, Director General of NDRF Atul Karwal said the force has saved lives of around 1.48 lakh people and rescued nearly 7.5 lakh people since its inception in January 2006. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)