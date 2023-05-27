New Tehri, May 27 (PTI) A 50-year-old man and his wife died after the car they were travelling in into a 500-metre deep gorge on Gaja-Khadi motor road in Tehri district on Saturday, officials said.

The couple was on their way to Delhi from Bhaliyalpani where they lived when the accident happened around 1.5 km beyond Gaja, Tehsildar Renu Saini said.

Also Read | Hong Kong Political Party Disbands Amid China Crackdown.

The deceased have been identified as Pritam Singh Chauhan and his wife Bharosi Devi (45), Saini said.

Revenue police and SDRF personnel had difficulty in recovering the bodies and bringing them onto the road.

Also Read | New Parliament Building: Inauguration of New Sansad Bhavan by PM Narendra Modi and Not President Insult to BR Ambedkar's Dreams, Says Congress MP Pramod Tiwari (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)